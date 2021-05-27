Succession's Third Season Is Finally on the Way

Returning four years after its critically lauded second season, Netflix’s Master of None bet its shortened third season on a complete plot and format shake-up. Season 3, subtitled Moments in Love, is five episodes of varying lengths focused on the married life of character Denise, played by Lena Waithe. Having found success after publishing her first novel, Denise and her wife Alicia (Naomi Ackie) live in upstate New York in a gorgeous house, where the majority of the season takes place. (Likely a COVID-19 workaround.) Creators Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang yield the show to Waithe and Ackie, with Ansari directing the entire season. While the season conjures some beautiful moments by going deep on Denise and Alicia’s relationship, it also loses a large part of the previous seasons’ charm, which came from the eclectic cast of supporting characters.