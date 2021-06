During the council work session, MainStreet Revitalization Specialist Amy Bell gave an example of how a Metropolitan Redevelopment Act (MRA) can be utilized. She said gas station in Lovington burned down in the 1970s and the city inherited the property, trying for years to sell it. Finally, the city sold it for $100 to a developer. Through the MRA support for business development, a brewery was opened on the property. Courtesy/LAC.