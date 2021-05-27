‘Honey, I bought a boat!’ British Man Buys WWII Vessel Off of eBay

TDG Depot - TDGDepot. Dacs or Dimarco Auto Consignment & Sales - DimarcoAuto. An “individual” will post boats for sale on sites like Craigslist, with low but mostly believable prices. Upon contacting them, they will provide you with an inventory number to use on a different website, instruct you that the boat is being sold through consignment and disclose that the boat is actually located in a different state than advertised. If you ask to see the boat in person, they will schedule showings 2-3 weeks in the future but tell you they can’t promise it won’t be sold before then. The only way to guarantee the boat will be held is to send a wire transfer immediately, with a 7 day money back guarantee. Once they receive your money, they disappear. The website they are operating on typically disappears within 30 days, with their next website up and running already.