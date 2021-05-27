Aiden Fucci update – Tristyn Bailey’s ‘killer’ to be tried as an ADULT’ as lawyer reveals details of cheerleader’s death

THE 14-year-old boy suspected of brutally murdering 13-year-old cheerleader Tristyn Bailey will be tried as an adult, it was revealed on Thursday.

The decision to charge Aiden Fucci with first-degree murder came from a grand jury, which met in secret Thursday morning.

First-degree murder charges automatically move the case to adult court.

"The adult system is where this case belongs," Florida State Attorney R.J. Larizza said in a press conference.

The 14-year-old is the only suspect in the murder of his classmate.

During Thursday's press conference, Larizza said it "brought him no pleasure to charge a 14-year-old" with first-degree murder, but said the law and facts in the case "made it an easy decision to make."

The state attorney said it "would be an understatement to describe Tristyn's murder as horrific."

He said Tristyn was stabbed a staggering 114 times, with 49 of those wounds sustained to her hands and arms. Larizza described those wounds as "defensive", and said that Tristyn suffered them as she "fought for her life."

Larizza also confirmed that investigators recovered what they believe to be the murder weapon: a folding buck knife, which was recovered in a pond near to Tristyn's body.

Fucci could appear in court again as early as Friday.

Read our Aiden Fucci live blog below for the very latest news and updates...

ITEMS FOUND IN FUCCI’S HOME USED AS EVIDENCE

A search warrant for Aiden Fucci’s home turned up several items that may be used as evidence, according to WKMG.

The items reportedly included clothing that was consistent with video footage captured on the night of Bailey’s disappearance.

Fucci’s story of what happened that night has also changed multiple times since he was taken in, the outlet reported, citing police sources.

FUCCI’S DAD WAS JAILED FOR CHILD ABUSE

Aiden Fucci’s dad was jailed for child abuse years before his son allegedly stabbed classmate Tristyn Bailey to death, The Sun exclusively revealed.

Jason Fucci appeared via Zoom for his son’s hearing this week, along with Aiden’s mother, Crystal Smith, during which their 14-year-old son seemed relaxed and sat with his hands behind his head.

Fucci’s father Jason, 36, has an extensive rap sheet, including a stint in jail after being charged with lewd or lascivious battery and child abuse in 2003.

Filings obtained from Duval County Court for the first count show Fucci Sr., who was 18 at the time, was guilty of engaging in sexual activity with a 15-year-old female at his home.

The second count showed he “did knowingly or wilfully abuse a child by intentionally committing an act that could reasonably be expected to result in physical or mental injury to a person under the age of 18 years.”

LAW EXPERT QUESTIONS FUCCI’S PAST

Shannon Schott, one of eight board-certified juvenile law experts in North Florida, told CBS47 she believes troubling signs in Aiden Fucci may have existed long before Tristyn’s murder.

“Kids don’t kill other kids but for trauma.” Schott said.

“When the child commits a crime, the village has failed. I do have questions about what neighbors observed, what his parents observed and what the school observed.”

The Sun exclusively revealed the Fucci’s father, Jason Fucci, has an extensive rap sheet, including convictions for child abuse and assault.

Credit: St. Johns County Sherriff's Office

WHEN WAS TRISTYN BAILEY REPORTED MISSING?

13-year-old Tristyn Bailey was reported missing by her family at 10am on Sunday morning.

The report kicked off a 16 hour search for the teenager.

Sadly, St. Johns County Sheriff Robert Hardwick confirmed last Monday morning that Tristyn’s body has been found.

AIDEN FUCCI ROLLS EYES IN COURT

Aiden rolled his eyes after he was placed behind bars in court for his alleged murder of Tristyn Bailey.

The 14-year-old was charged with second-degree murder on Monday.

“I do find that there is probable cause to believe the offense occurred and at this time I am going to order that Mr Fucci be detained by the department of juvenile justice in secure detention for 21 days or until further order of the court,” said Judge Richard Orfinger during the hearing.

SHERIFF BRANDS TEEN’S DEATH AS ‘COLD-BLOODED MURDER’

Sheriff Rob Hardwick branded Tristyn Bailey’s death as a “cold-blooded murder”.

He told WJXT: “This is a cold-blooded murder of a 13-year-old young girl who did not deserve to die.

“That being said, I don’t wanna mention the number of times but it is horrific. It is horrible.

“And the word accident is nowhere involved in this case.”

TRISTYN’S COUSIN HOPES FUCCI WILL CONFESS

Following the teen’s death, Tristyn’s cousin, Connie Stull, exclusively told The Sun that she hopes Aiden confesses.

Asked if she hopes he comes clean, she replied: “Yes I do. I have cried my eyes out.

“I looked him [Fucci] up on Facebook, but there are too many. I’m happy they made an arrest and hope they try him as an adult.

“Tristyn was a sweetheart, she loved cheerleading, I’m an emotional wreck, my husband and I didn’t sleep well last night.”

FUCCI ‘WALKED HOME AFTER STABBING TRISTYN’

Video surveillance of Aiden Fucci captured early Sunday morning shows him walking home carrying his shoes after allegedly murdering Trystyn.

In the footage he is seen walked back to his home carrying his white Nike shoes in his hands.

In a police questioning room later that day, Aiden told his mother he was carrying his shoes because his feet hurt.

Around 15 hours later, Tristyn’s body was found at a retention pond.

BAILEY FAMILY MAKES STATEMENT AFTER AIDEN FUCCI WILL BE TRIED AS ADULT (part 2)

The family continued their statement following today's news that Fucci would be tried as an adult.

"We greatly appreciate the tremendous community outpouring from all parts of the world," they wrote.

"Particularly for those in St. Johns that have helped from the Mother's Day search, the vigils, remembrances and memorials."

"With the press conference sharing details of this heinous crime, the caring and love shown from the people and businesses to raise up the memory of Tristyn and the resolve of our community serve as a beacon of light in the darkness."

"As shared in the Celebration of Live on the battle of the two wolves, it helps us to feed the good wolf."

BAILEY FAMILY MAKES STATEMENT AFTER AIDEN FUCCI WILL BE TRIED AS ADULT (part 1)

The Bailey family made a statement following today's press conference where state attorneys have decided to try 14-year-old Aiden Fucci as an adult.

"We appreciate that today's outcome is directly the result of the thorough and comprehensive work from the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office along with the 7th District State Attorney's office as part of the initial steps to bring justice for Tristyn's murder."

"We would specifically like to recognize the Criminal Investigations Unit of the SJSO."

INVESTIGATORS 'NOT PREPARED' TO DISCUSS A MOTIVE IN BAILEY'S DEATH

Florida State Attorney R.J. Larizza said investigators are "not prepared" to discuss a motive in Tristyn Bailey's death.

Aiden Fucci is facing first-degree murder charges in Bailey's death. He apparently told friends he was "considering homicide" before allegedly killing Bailey.

Reporters asked if Fucci showed any remorse for the crime, and Larizza suggested that Fucci's Snapchat photo would indicate not, although he did not elaborate.

AIDEN FUCCI WILL BE TRIED AS AN ADULT

The decision to charge Fucci with first-degree murder came from a grand jury, which met in secret Thursday morning.

First-degree murder charges automatically move the case to adult court.

"The adult system is where this case belongs," Florida State Attorney R.J. Larizza said in a press conference.

HOW ARE POLICE REACTING TO LEVI WHITEHOUSE BEING TARGETED?

Police have issued a warning to anyone setting up fake accounts to attempt to garner notoriety from Bailey's murder or spread falsehoods.

"There are a number of accounts however that are using this case to try to gain fame and followers. Please know that these individuals had nothing to do with this incident," St. John's County Sheriff's Office said.

Some of the fake Instagram accounts flagged by investigators featured the hashtag #FreeAiden.

If caught, any of the trolls behind the posts could be charged with interfering with a police investigation or cyberbullying, which could amount to a felony.

WHY WAS LEVI WHITEHOUSE TARGETED?

The teen believes he may have been targeted as a prank by the online gaming community, of which he is a member. Fucci was also an active gamer, according to reports.

Whitehouse says he thinks his identity may have been lifted as part of a horrible prank.

“We all are scared for our safety,” Steve Whitehouse said. “As a matter of fact, we’re moving on account of all this. I don’t know what's going to happen amongst all this mess.”

LEVI WHITEHOUSE'S RESPONSE TO BEING PULLED INTO TRISTYN'S CASE

Whitehouse’s face has been plastered all over social media, where some pictures and videos have been viewed millions of times.

One post is said to feature an image of him standing by a friend's tombstone.

“I had no clue [about the case],” Whitehouse told News4Jax, adding that his family is now receiving death threats.

Levi’s father, Steve Whitehouse, added: "I pray for the family for having to go through all this mess, but I promise we are not involved in this.

“And if there’s anything we can do to get to the bottom of it, I’ll do whatever we need to do 155 percent.”

INNOCENT TEENAGER FACING DEATH THREATS FOR TRISTYN'S DEATH

AN innocent teenager says he's being targeted by online trolls who are attempting to frame him for the murder of a 13-year-old cheerleader.

Levi Whitehouse, of Tennessee, said he's unwittingly been dragged into the murder of Florida teen Tristyn Bailey, who was found dead in a pond on May 9 after being stabbed a "horrific" amount of times.

Police previously stated that Fucci is the only suspect in the case and nobody else is believed to be involved in Tristyn's murder.

However, that hasn't stopped Whitehouse from falling victim to online trolls who have overwhelmed the teen gamer with messages of abuse and death threats.

Whitehouse said he's been falsely accused of being involved in Bailey's murder, despite never having visited St. John's County where she was killed and not having any links to the teen or Fucci.

Pages on various social media platforms have been set up on which numerous accounts - which appear to be run by teens - are making false claims about Bailey's death and taunting her family, News4Jax reported.

Some accounts have even posted troubling messages claiming to be involved in the killing while impersonating Whitehouse.

WHERE WAS TRISTYN'S BODY FOUND?

Bailey was reported missing by her family after a surveillance video allegedly showed her going for a walk with another person.

Her body was discovered in a wooded area by a neighbor out for a walk eight hours later.

Police had cordoned off several sites of interest including a retention pond in a residential area a little more than a quarter of a mile from Bailey’s home.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said that the discovery was made at the south end of a pond in a cul-de-sac at the end of Saddlestone Drive in Durbin Crossing.

Cops said the location of the pond was “consistent with the timeline established from the video surveillance.”

WHAT WAS CAPTURED ON A NEIGHBOR'S SECURITY FOOTAGE?

A neighbor’s surveillance camera also reportedly shows the same pair walking along Saddlestone Drive, close to where Bailey’s body was found, about 30 minutes later.

One of the people in the footage was wearing black pants and a black shirt, the same clothes Bailey was wearing when her body was found in the pond the next day.

The other person was wearing shorts, a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, and white shoes with a black Nike logo.

The arrest report said only this person was seen walking away from the area at around 3.27am carrying the white shoes in their hand.

STATE ATTORNEY DISAPPOINTED THAT FRIENDS FUCCI TOLD OF HIS SINISTER PLANS DID NOT COME FORWARD

In a press conference today, the Florida State Attorney revealed that Aiden Fucci had told friends multiple time that he had plans to kill someone.

He said that his plans were imminent and would occur in the next 30 days.

The State Attorney shared that he was disappointed that these friends did not take action at the time.

Right now, Fucci remains the only suspect in the case.

DID THE CHANGE.ORG PETITION INFLUENCE FUCCI BEING TRIED AS AN ADULT?

A judge ordered on Tuesday that he remain behind bars for at least the next 21 days as prosecutors look at the case and make a decision on his charge and whether he will be tried as an adult or a juvenile.

Attorney Gene Nichols, who is not affiliated with the case, warned that the online petition will have no legal influence over the case and the State Attorney Office’s decision.

“They will make that decision based upon talking with the family, obtaining all the evidence from the Sheriff’s Office and the investigation,” he told News4Jax.

“You can expect that the state will most likely prosecute this young man as an adult based on everything that we’ve learned thus far.

“If the decision is made on first-degree murder, they will present all of the evidence to the grand jury and allow the grand jury to come back with an indictment for first-degree murder,” he added.

FUCCI HAS NO PREVIOUS CRIMINAL HISTORY

The State Attorney revealed that 14-year-old Aiden Fucci had no criminal history.

However, he would not comment on whether he had any previous disciplinary issues at school.

IF FUCCI GETS LIFE IN PRISON, HE WILL BE ELIGIBLE FOR REVIEW AT AGE 25

14-year-old Aiden Fucci will be charged as an adult in the death of Tristyn Bailey.

The state attorney shared that if Fucci receives life in prison, he will be eligible for a review at age 25 because he is a minor.

He will also receive certain benefits or accomodations because of his age at the time of the crime and sentencing.

POLICE BELIEVE THERE WAS NOT AN IMMEDIATE THREAT AFTER TRISTYN'S DEATH

The St Johns County Sheriff's Office said that they "do not believe there is a threat at this time" asking the community to "stand down" from the search.

No information on where the body was found was revealed as cops explained they are in the early stage of a "very, very complex" investigation.

STATE ATTORNEY CALLS DECISION TO CHARGE FUCCI AS AN ADULT 'SAD, BUT NOT DIFFICULT"

In a press conference today, the State Attorney called the choice to charge Aiden Fucci as an adult was a "sad, but not difficult" decision.

This decision means that Fucci could face life in prison.

TRISTYN'S FORMER CHEERLEADING COACH MOURNS HER DEATH

Tanya White, who taught Tristyn cheerleading, described the tragedy as "completely horrendous" and "mind-blowing."

She said that she's glad Fucci has been arrested and the case is not being "dragged out" for the parents' sake.

Tanya branded Tristyn an "incredible leader, friend and role model" for fellow athletes and said she "lit up the room."