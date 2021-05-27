Why Your Band REALLY Needs an EPK
Whether you’re a solo artist or an aspiring band, you’ll be approached with more musical opportunities if you take the time to create an electronic press kit (EPK). With an EPK, you’re ready to market yourself to anyone, whether it’s a booking agent for a local music venue, the program director at a radio station, a music journalist for your local newspaper, or anyone else. In other words, an EPK is your first step toward marketing your music — let’s look at how to put together an EPK for your band.www.sweetwater.com