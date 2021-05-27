Why Your Band REALLY Needs an EPK

For many of us, headphones have become one of our everyday carry essentials, and we need to check them off the list before leaving home. After all, what would we do without our favorite music playlists and weekly podcasts? Whether it's for your commute, a hard workout, or just a walk around your neighborhood, a great set of headphones is a must-have. But it can be hard to find a great set of headphones you love. Some don't deliver the audio quality you need, and some can set you back hundreds of dollars.