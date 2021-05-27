newsbreak-logo
Alabama fans can now ‘Roll Tide’ at new Tuscaloosa sports bar

Alabama fans are about to have a new go-to destination to cheer on the Crimson Tide when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux makes its Tuscaloosa debut on Monday, May 31. Located at 675 Skyland Blvd., the new Walk-On’s restaurant will kick off its grand opening celebration with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the West Alabama Chamber of Commerce at 10 a.m. To add to the excitement, guests can enter a drawing for the chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year! Walk-On’s Tuscaloosa will accept entries through its Facebook page and in the restaurant during its first full month of business and will announce the winner the week of June 28.

