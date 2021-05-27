newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Nigerian national indicted for conspiracy, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft for fraud on Employment Security benefits

By Press Release
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago

Seattle – A Nigerian citizen arrested May 14, 2021 at JFK Airport in New York, is now indicted for conspiracy, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft for his scheme to steal over $350,000 in unemployment benefits from the Washington State Employment Security Department, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman. Abidemi Rufai, aka Sandy Tang, 42, of Lekki, Nigeria, remains detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. Prosecutors have asked U.S. District Judge Benjamin Settle to order Rufai detained and transported to the Western District of Washington for arraignment on the indictment.

www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Montana State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wire Fraud#Fbi#Guilty Of Fraud#Bank Fraud#Online Fraud#Nigerian#Esd#Green Dot#American#Fbi#Dol Oig#U S Secret Service#Trial#Doj#Ccips#America Attributions#Aggravated Identity Theft#Fraud Systems#Conspiracy#Security
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Fraud Crimes
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
Country
Nigeria
News Break
Google
Related
Florida StatePosted by
Shore News Network

Florida Man Charged with Stealing Ventilators Intended for Critically Ill Covid-19 Patients in El Salvador Arrested in Texas

Miami, Fl. — Yoelvis Denis Hernandez, a/k/a “Guajiro,” 42, was arrested yesterday in Del Rio, Texas, on a South Florida indictment charging him with stealing 192 U.S. government-owned medical ventilators worth about three million dollars. According to court documents, the ventilators were heading to a COVID-19 intensive care facility in El Salvador as part of a United States Government COVID-19 aid program when they were stolen in South Florida, while in transit.
LawPosted by
Shore News Network

Jury Convicts West Virginia Doctor of Drug Distribution

A federal jury convicted a West Virginia doctor Thursday for prescribing a buprenorphine product in violation of the Controlled Substances Act. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Sriramloo Kesari, M.D., 78, of Charleston distributed the drug Suboxone outside the scope of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose. Kesari, who was at times physically located in California, operated a cash-only operation whereby he would sign prescriptions that his employee would distribute in exchange for cash payments. Although Suboxone is approved as a drug for treating opioid addiction, Kesari provided no meaningful addiction treatment and instead, prescribed Suboxone to an undercover DEA agent who was demonstrating clear signs that the Suboxone was being diverted or sold on the street.
Connecticut StatePosted by
Shore News Network

Three Charged in Florida to Connecticut Gun Trafficking Scheme

Leonard C Boyle, Acting United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, and David Sundberg﻿, Special Agent in Charge of the New Haven Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, today announced that ERIC WOODIE, 30, of New Britain; DOMINIC COLON-BROWN, 27, of Farmington; and JULIAN JUDGE, 22, of New Britain, have been charged federally with trafficking firearms that were stolen in Florida to Connecticut.
Public SafetyPosted by
Shore News Network

Everly, Iowa Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Meth

A man who conspired to distribute methamphetamine was sentenced May 26, 2021, in federal court in Sioux City. Jimmy Crouch, 48, from Everly, Iowa, pled guilty on December 7, 2020, to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine within a protected location, and one count of distribution of methamphetamine within a protected location.
Violent CrimesPosted by
Shore News Network

Veronica Lewis Sentenced for Interference with Commerce by Robbery and Possession of a Stolen Firearm

The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont stated that Veronica Lewis, 37, of Worchester, Vermont, was sentenced today by United States District Judge Christina Reiss after previously having pled guilty to Interference with Commerce by Robbery and Possession of a Stolen Firearm. Judge Reiss accepted the agreement of the parties that Lewis be sentenced to a term of 6 years of incarceration, with no credit for the approximately four years Lewis served in state custody prior to her federal arrest. Lewis will also serve 3 years of supervised release, the maximum available term of post-incarcerative supervision. The parties agreed to determine restitution at a subsequent hearing later in the summer. Lewis also faces sentencing in Vermont’s courts for a charge of Attempted Second Degree Murder.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Shore News Network

Philadelphia Corrections Officer Indicted for Smuggling Contraband Into Philadelphia Prison

PHILADELPHIA – Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Haneef Lawton, 33, a Philadelphia Corrections Officer, Kernard Murray, 36, a currently incarcerated inmate, and Charene Stallings, 42, Murray’s girlfriend, all of Philadelphia, PA, were charged by Indictment with bribery, and conspiring to distribute narcotics and cell phones in a contraband smuggling scheme at the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center (“PICC”).
Asheville, NCPosted by
Shore News Network

Bryson City Woman Is Sentenced To 21 Years For Distribution Of A Controlled Substance Resulting In Death

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Shannon White, 44, of Bryson City, N.C. was sentenced to 21 years in prison late yesterday for distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death, announced William T. Stetzer, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. In addition to the prison term imposed, Chief U.S. District Judge Martin Reidinger ordered White to serve three under court supervision after she is released from prison.
Davenport, IAPosted by
Shore News Network

Davenport Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for False Statements

Davenport, Iowa – Joshua Lee Scheper, age 40, of Davenport, was sentenced on May 27, 2021, by United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey to 30 months in prison for Making False Statements During Firearm Purchases. Scheper was ordered to serve three years of supervised release to follow his prison term as well as pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Shore News Network

Buffalo Man Pleads Guilty For His Role In Cocaine Conspiracy

PHONE: (716) 843-5817. BUFFALO, N.Y. — U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Louis Gilbert, 43, of Buffalo, NY, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing, 500 grams or more of cocaine. The charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum of 40 years, and a fine of $5,000,000.
Toms River, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

Williamsville Doctor To Pay Fine For Failing To Safeguard Controlled Substance Prescribing Token And Password

PHONE: (716) 843-5817. BUFFALO, N.Y.- U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Dr. Nora Meaney-Elman, a Williamsville physician, has agreed to pay $60,000 to resolve allegations that she violated the Controlled Substances Act by failing to safeguard the token and password she used to e-prescribe controlled substances. Assistant...