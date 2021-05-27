newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brentwood, CA

Liberty Union High School District celebrates first African American baccalaureate event

By Jake Menez, Correspondent
Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Sunday, Heritage High School played host to a graduation event with all the pomp one would expect from such a ceremony, but one whose circumstance could best be described as out of the ordinary. The ceremony was the Liberty Union High School District’s first ever African American baccalaureate event, put on to celebrate the achievements of the district’s African American students after a particularly difficult school year.

www.thepress.net
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
613
Followers
16K+
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Brentwood, CA
Brentwood, CA
Education
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African American#Race Relations#Racial Injustice#High School Students#African Union#Graduate Students#School Year#Student Achievement#Heritage High School#The Black Student Union#Harvard#Black National Anthem#Antioch#Academic Achievement#Sixty Seven Students#Superintendent Eric Volta#Shared Culture#Virtual Classrooms#Organizer Crystal Shaw#Increased Tensions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
Related
EconomyPosted by
The Press

Youth Homes & Sallie Severns Announce New Partnership

CONCORD, Calif., May 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Youth Homes, a Bay Area nonprofit dedicated to empowering and supporting the community's most vulnerable youth, is teaming up with Sallie Severns, State Farm Agency owner in Walnut Creek, to support the launch of Youth Homes' Empowerment Workshops. Shatae Jones, Vice President of...
California StateSan Francisco Weekly

Top Nursing Program in California: Stanbridge University

Stanbridge University has been recognized as one of the top nursing programs in California. The university ranked number five in the 2021 Best Colleges for Nursing list in Niche.com’s annual rankings of over 200 institutions in the state. The top nursing program distinction is awarded to universities after rigorous analysis...
Concord, CAPosted by
Concord, California

Local High Schools Host Vaccine Clinics

Vaccine Clinics at Concord High Schools May 18-June 5. The Mt. Diablo Unified School District has teamed up with Contra Costa Health Services, Kaiser Permanente and the Contra Costa County Office of Education to make sure everyone can get a safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine, which is now available to everyone age 12 and older.
Contra Costa County, CAPosted by
The Richmond Standard

WCCUSD students can earn HS and college credits at CCC this summer

Contra Costa College is offering West Contra Costa Unified School District (WCCUSD) students in grades 9-11 a summertime opportunity to enroll in online college courses and earn high school and college credits at the same time via its High School College Connection Program. The deadline to apply is May 21; to be eligible, students should attend a WCCUSD high school in the aforementioned grades.
Contra Costa County, CAPosted by
The Richmond Standard

Mobile vaccine clinics to roll into local schools next week

Starting next week, certain Contra Costa County public school campuses will host free COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students ages 12 and over and other community members. Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) and Kaiser Permanente will team up with the Contra Costa Office of Education and several school districts to begin rolling out mobile vaccine clinics to schools countywide Tues., May 18.
Contra Costa County, CAthepress.net

Senior Corner: Kaleidoscope celebrates anniversary

Eighteen years, and we are still here! That’s how Jan Page, founder and director of Community Connections, describes her feelings about Kaleidoscope, the local “Movement of Hope” for people living with cancer. Like many people, I despise this disease. But with the loving encouragement from the people at Kaleidoscope, local patients and family members can find support and guidance in the most trying and frightening times. The website (www.kaleidoscopehope.org) lists many programs, and hundreds of people affected by cancer have benefited from the generosity of the organization’s grace and goodness.
Contra Costa County, CANBC Bay Area

East Bay Teacher's Travel Plans Ticks Off Parents

Contra Costa County parents are frustrated after a kindergarten teacher reportedly told students their Zoom class was canceled because she’ll be in Mexico for a wedding. But they don’t blame the teacher, they blame the district for giving teachers the option to work from home. A parent sent an email...
Brentwood, CAthepress.net

Liberty High School students earn U.S. Air Force scholarships

Four Liberty Union High School District Students have earned highly competitive four-year Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps scholarships. The recipients are seniors Matthew Kopiko (Heritage High School), Ethan Lee (Heritage High School), Laersunder Phoummathep (Liberty High School) and Katherine Reid (Heritage High School). These students were evaluated on their...
Antioch, CAEast Bay Times

Around East County: Group hosts programs for those with special needs

For 15 years, Antioch’s Lynda Green has hosted a program for special-needs individuals that allows her to connect her passion for dance with a desire to help people with disabilities. A nonprofit 501(c)3 group, Be Exceptional hosts various programs from dance to skateboarding in Antioch and Brentwood. “I started leading...