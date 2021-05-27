Liberty Union High School District celebrates first African American baccalaureate event

Eighteen years, and we are still here! That’s how Jan Page, founder and director of Community Connections, describes her feelings about Kaleidoscope, the local “Movement of Hope” for people living with cancer. Like many people, I despise this disease. But with the loving encouragement from the people at Kaleidoscope, local patients and family members can find support and guidance in the most trying and frightening times. The website (www.kaleidoscopehope.org) lists many programs, and hundreds of people affected by cancer have benefited from the generosity of the organization’s grace and goodness.