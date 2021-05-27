Liberty Union High School District celebrates first African American baccalaureate event
On Sunday, Heritage High School played host to a graduation event with all the pomp one would expect from such a ceremony, but one whose circumstance could best be described as out of the ordinary. The ceremony was the Liberty Union High School District’s first ever African American baccalaureate event, put on to celebrate the achievements of the district’s African American students after a particularly difficult school year.www.thepress.net