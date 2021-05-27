Six Former Railroad Employees Charged With Fraudulently Obtaining Federal Disability Benefits
CHICAGO – Six former railroad employees have been indicted on criminal charges for allegedly fraudulently obtaining federal disability benefits. The indictments accuse the defendants of working other jobs while providing false information to the U.S. Railroad Retirement Board's Disability Benefits Division. The defendants were charged as part of an ongoing, nationwide investigation into alleged fraud perpetrated against benefits programs administered by the RRB to rail workers and their families. The investigation is being jointly conducted by the RRB Office of Inspector General, FBI, and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General.