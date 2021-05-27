Dominican National Sentenced for Fentanyl Conspiracy
BOSTON – A Dominican national previously residing in Lawrence was sentenced yesterday in federal court in Boston for fentanyl conspiracy charges. Francis Jimenez Minyetty, 38, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to eight years in prison and four years of supervised release. Jimenez Minyetty will be subject to deportation upon completion of his sentence. In October 2020, Jimenez Minyetty pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more fentanyl, distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl, distribution of fentanyl and unlawful reentry of a deported alien.www.shorenewsnetwork.com