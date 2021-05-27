Cancel
Madison, WI

City of Madison, MMSD partner to provide free bus passes to all middle, high school students this summer

By David Dahmer
Madison365
 11 days ago
All middle and high school students in the Madison Metropolitan School District will get a free Metro Transit bus pass for the summer, the City of Madison announced Thursday. “As the City emerges from COVID-19, residents are hopping back on the bus. This initiative is going to help Madison’s youth access jobs, school, City parks, pools and more this summer,” Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a statement. “In the big picture, our investments in the City’s Metro Forward plan help us achieve climate, equity, and economic goals all at the same time.”

Madison365

Madison, WI
Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

