City of Madison, MMSD partner to provide free bus passes to all middle, high school students this summer

All middle and high school students in the Madison Metropolitan School District will get a free Metro Transit bus pass for the summer, the City of Madison announced Thursday. “As the City emerges from COVID-19, residents are hopping back on the bus. This initiative is going to help Madison’s youth access jobs, school, City parks, pools and more this summer,” Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a statement. “In the big picture, our investments in the City’s Metro Forward plan help us achieve climate, equity, and economic goals all at the same time.”