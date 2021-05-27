newsbreak-logo
Arthur Treacher's is making a comeback as once popular seafood fast food brand returns

By Jessica Woods
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Nathan's Famous, the American tradition serving New York favorites for more than 100 years, announces today the addition of Arthur Treacher's to the brand's portfolio, now available as a ghost kitchen concept. Arthur Treacher's, which was founded in 1969, offers hand-dipped fish, chicken and French fries. The menu, which has been revamped by Nathan's Famous, will highlight the brand's traditional menu items while also featuring upgraded proteins, more contemporary builds, and includes a focus on shrimp.

