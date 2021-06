More fans will be able to watch the American Family Insurance Championship this year, tournament organizers announced Friday. The tournament will host up to 7,500 people — up from the 5,000 announced this spring — when it takes over University Ridge Golf Course from June 11 to 13. The 7,500 includes fans, players, caddies, staff and volunteers. Spectators who have been fully vaccinated from COVID-19 won’t be required to wear face coverings, a departure from the original plan to have all spectators wear masks.