Public Education and Input Session on Proposed Bypass Overpass at Corpus Christi Street

A pre-recorded, virtual presentation by the Texas Department of Transportation will aired inline at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27. The presentation will outline the proposed improvements and how to provide public input. To access the meeting, go to www.txdot.gov and enter "SH 35 Overpass" in the keyword search. To review a fact sheet on the project prior to the event, go to: https://ftp.txdot.gov/pub/txdot/get-involved/crp/sh-35/052721-fact-sheet.pdf. If you are unable to attend the initial presentation, it will be available online through Friday, June 11. Public comments will be accepted until June 11.