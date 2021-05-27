newsbreak-logo
Comprehensive Plan For Springfield To Be Unveiled Friday

By WMAY Newsroom
wnns.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA comprehensive plan for Springfield’s future is set to be unveiled Friday morning. Details of the effort… called The Next Ten… will be announced during the Citizens Club meeting Friday at the Hoogland Center for the Arts. The ten-point program was developed by the Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln, based on citizen input. It will include ideas for revitalizing Springfield’s east side, developing a strategy for downtown development, tackling homelessness, cleaning up the old Pillsbury site, and even reopening the Lake Springfield Beach.

