Jack Ciattarelli is running a political campaign funded by the taxpayers of New Jersey. Ciattarelli will eventually be given more than $4,000,000 in taxpayer funding under a program called the Gubernatorial Public Financing Program. That money is given to candidates who can raise over a certain amount of money from public donors. The state then awards the candidate twice the amount of money raised. Ciattarelli’s G-1 report filed on May 10th, he has raised $1.8 million in campaign funding, but now has $4.6 million in total funds thanks to you, the tax payer.