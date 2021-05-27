newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Avondale Estates, GA

Avondale Estates commission to vote on open container district, extends moratorium on vape shops

By Asia Ashley
thechampionnewspaper.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an effort to boost support of local business, Avondale Estates City Commission is considering establishing an “Open Container Entertainment District.”. According to City Manager Patrick Bryant, the ordinance, if approved by the commission, would allow licensed alcohol businesses to sell alcohol in a legislated container for consumption off site within the boundaries of the entertainment district.

thechampionnewspaper.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, GA
City
Avondale Estates, GA
Decatur, GA
Government
City
Dunwoody, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial District#City Limits#Open Container#Tobacco Products#Commercial Products#City Staff#Melford Place#Ashton Place#The City Commission#Ordinance#Sale#Containers#Alcohol Products#Community#Anchor Restaurants#Windsor Terrace#City Documents#Consumption#Venture#Addresses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Dekalb County, GAPosted by
The Georgia Sun

DeKalb County parks are reopening

DeKalb Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs is scheduled to reopen all facilities and amenities, DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond announced today. The Centers for Disease Control guidelines will be observed during nature programs and activities to ensure protocols are being practiced. “I know everyone is eager to get back to...
Dekalb County, GAMarietta Daily Journal

14 months later, DeKalb County reopening parks and arts center

After being closed for the past 14 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, DeKalb County’s parks and other facilities are finally reopening. In a May 17 news release, DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond announced the county’s department of recreation, parks and cultural affairs will reopen its venues over the four weeks.
Dekalb County, GAOn Common Ground News

DeKalb CEO Thurmond announces reopening of all park facilities, swim season

DeKalb Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs is scheduled to reopen all facilities and amenities for public usage, DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond announced today. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines will be observed during nature programs and activities to ensure protocols are being practiced. “I know everyone is eager...
Dekalb County, GAOn Common Ground News

DeKalb County Ethics Board to meet May 20

The DeKalb County Board of Ethics will conduct a board meeting on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held via Zoom at https://dekalbcountyga.zoom.us/j/88137432677. Join by phone at 602-333-0032 or 888-270-9936 and use conference code 171493. Agenda. Adoption of Agenda. Administrative Items. Approval of Minutes of...
Dekalb County, GAfox5atlanta.com

DeKalb County summer camps, park facilities set to reopen

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - It's time to get outside and for kids to have summer activities again, and DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond announced Monday sets to gradually make that happen. Since the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced fully vaccinated people could ease mask use and advised...
Dekalb County, GAthechampionnewspaper.com

Treasury department to begin dispersing $500K in COVID aid in DeKalb

U.S. Department of the Treasury announced May 10 that it will begin dispersing $350 billion in Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, established by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to counties and cities. DeKalb Count is set to receive $147,484,541. The funds are designated to provide resources...
Dunwoody, GAthechampionnewspaper.com

DeKalb County, cities participating in ARC programs

DeKalb County and several municipalities in DeKalb are receiving grants and assistance from Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC) to address housing affordability, preserve natural resources and create more inclusive local policies, according to a release from ARC. ARC officials said Community Development Assistance Program (CDAP) projects—taking place in unincorporated DeKalb and...
Dekalb County, GAthechampionnewspaper.com

Stonecrest officials vote to sell Sears buildings

City of Stonecrest Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) members approved a motion May 10 to accept a letter of intent to sell the former Sears buildings at 2929 Turner Hill Road. Stonecrest officials announced plans to purchase the buildings in 2019 with plans to house the city’s public safety building and...
Dekalb County, GAOn Common Ground News

NAACP DeKalb pushes “Ask 400 Membership Campaign”

DECATUR–The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) DeKalb County Branch is continuing to push its “Ask 400 Membership Campaign” through the end of the year. “We want NAACP DeKalb County Branch to be the leader for the state of Georgia in getting the most memberships for the...
Dekalb County, GAthechampionnewspaper.com

Expo to allow area residents to explore franchise ownership

Those who are attracted to the idea of owning a business but are not sure they have what it takes to start and build a business may be right to be concerned. The failure rate for new businesses is high, according to Investopedia, an online business information site, which reports that approximately 20 percent of startups don’t survive the first year and approximately 50 percent are gone by the end of year five. Only 30 percent are still in business after 10 years. One way to significantly improve the odds of success, Investopedia states, is to purchase a franchise rather than build a business from the ground up.
Decatur, GAthechampionnewspaper.com

Decatur school board officially hires Fehrman as new superintendent

Foregoing a superintendent search, City Schools of Decatur’s Board f Education voted May 11 to hire acting superintendent Maggie Fehrman to fill the superintendent role. Fehrman joined CSD in 2018 as assistant superintendent and was appointed to interim superintendent April 27 following the board and former superintendent David Dude’s mutual agreement to end Dude’s contract amid investigations and lawsuits regarding his use of vacation days.