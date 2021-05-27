Avondale Estates commission to vote on open container district, extends moratorium on vape shops

Those who are attracted to the idea of owning a business but are not sure they have what it takes to start and build a business may be right to be concerned. The failure rate for new businesses is high, according to Investopedia, an online business information site, which reports that approximately 20 percent of startups don’t survive the first year and approximately 50 percent are gone by the end of year five. Only 30 percent are still in business after 10 years. One way to significantly improve the odds of success, Investopedia states, is to purchase a franchise rather than build a business from the ground up.