Avondale Estates commission to vote on open container district, extends moratorium on vape shops
In an effort to boost support of local business, Avondale Estates City Commission is considering establishing an “Open Container Entertainment District.”. According to City Manager Patrick Bryant, the ordinance, if approved by the commission, would allow licensed alcohol businesses to sell alcohol in a legislated container for consumption off site within the boundaries of the entertainment district.thechampionnewspaper.com