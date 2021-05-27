Dominican National Sentenced for Illegal Reentry After Deportation
BOSTON – A Dominican national was sentenced yesterday in federal court in Boston for illegally reentering the United States after deportation. Antonio Curio-Ruiz, 53, of the Dominican Republic, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to one year and one day in prison and three years of supervised release. Curio-Ruiz also faces deportation upon completion of his sentence. On Feb. 3, 2021, Curio-Ruiz pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful reentry of a deported alien.www.shorenewsnetwork.com