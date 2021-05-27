Dominican National Sentenced for Illegal Reentry After Deportation

A Vietnamese American man could be forced to leave the United States. “I feel so down. I feel that…man…I feel so sad and so hurt, so lonely that a-I have never feel so much hurt like that because it hit me really hard because I feel that they gonna deport me and go back to Vietnam but I leave Vietnam when I was 12 years old and I don’t know nobody. I live over here so long,” said Lam Hong Le, who is at risk for deportation.