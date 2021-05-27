newsbreak-logo
Convicted Felon Who Was a Repeat Possessor of Guns Sentenced to Over Seven Years in Prison

By Press Release
Shore News Network
 3 days ago

A Waterloo convicted felon who possessed a gun was sentenced today to 94 months in prison. Jason John Evans, age 39, from Waterloo, Iowa, received the prison sentence after a December 8, 2020 guilty plea to possession of a firearm by a felon. Information disclosed at sentencing and in a...

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

