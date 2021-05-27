Convicted Felon Who Was a Repeat Possessor of Guns Sentenced to Over Seven Years in Prison

GEORGE COUTY, MI – At approximately midnight on Friday, May 28th, 2021, the George County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a shooting at a residence in the 100 block of Roy Street Road in the Basin Community of George County, MS. Upon arrival, Deputies and Investigators found a single male subject, Carrington Street (28) of Lucedale, MS, deceased from a gunshot wound. This is the second shooting death in George County in the past two weeks. At this time, no arrests have been made; however, this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information on this incident or any crime is encouraged to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601.947.4811. Anonymous tips can be reported to the MS Coast Crime Stoppers by calling 1.877.787.5898 or by going to their website at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.