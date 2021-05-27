newsbreak-logo
Former Klamath Falls Police Officer Faces Federal Charges for Stealing Methamphetamine and Fentanyl from Evidence Room

Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago

MEDFORD, Ore.—A two-count indictment was unsealed today charging a former Klamath Falls, Oregon police officer for stealing methamphetamine and fentanyl from an evidence room. Thomas Dwayne Reif, 27, has been charged with two counts of possessing a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception, or subterfuge. According to the indictment,...

