Local residents are banding together to organize a fundraiser for a Dunwoody elementary school custodian who was left paralyzed after contracting COVID-19. Victor Shumate, the custodian at Vanderlyn Elementary School in Dunwoody, tested positive for COVID-19 around Thanksgiving last year, according to a Facebook post. He recovered, but on Feb. 3 was hospitalized because he was losing the ability to walk. According to the post, doctors diagnosed Shumate with “COVID induced myelopathy,” a nervous system disorder. Shumate has remained in the hospital for three months and has also lost the ability to use his arms and hands.