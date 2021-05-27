Audi Gets Increased Alexa Functionality and User Profiles

For the 2022 model year, all Audi vehicles with the new MIB 3 infotainment system will be getting some updates, most notably to user profiles and Alexa functionality. Audi was one of the first automakers to integrate Amazon’s Alexa into its MMI infotainment system. To use it, you had to press a button on the steering wheel. Now, you just use the same “Alexa” wake up word as you do at home, making it far easier and more intuitive. So if you wan to turn your home lights on, adjust your thermostat, or even place an order, you can do it from your car just as easy as you do at home.