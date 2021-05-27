Portuguese restaurant coming to Manapalan

newsbreak-logo
Manalapan, New Jersey will gain a new Tribos Peri Peri location in 2021 thanks to a new franchise deal signed this month. The newest franchisees to own a Tribos Peri Peri are Talib Mirza, and his parents, Urooj and Asra Mirza, signing for the Manalapan territory. Talib Mirza, New York born and New Jersey raised, gained an understanding of the need for food options to serve the growing community interested in their health, without the sacrifice of delicious food. Partnering with Tribos Peri Peri has provided him with peace of mind. “Our goals are closely aligned, like our values towards the prosperity of our communities,” asserted Talib Mirza. The Mirzas have signed the lease for their restaurant at The Galleria on Rt 9 in Manalapan and construction will begin shortly.

