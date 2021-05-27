Three Defendants Sentenced for Child Pornography Crimes
Three men have been sentenced in U.S. District Court for child pornography crimes, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “I want to thank the Tulsa Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations for their diligence that led to the prosecution of three defendants who received and distributed child sexual abuse material,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “The men and women who investigate these crimes are exposed to unspeakable acts committed against children. Their work is difficult but essential to finding justice for victims who suffered horrific abuse during the production of child pornography.”www.shorenewsnetwork.com