Three Defendants Sentenced for Child Pornography Crimes

The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont stated that Veronica Lewis, 37, of Worchester, Vermont, was sentenced today by United States District Judge Christina Reiss after previously having pled guilty to Interference with Commerce by Robbery and Possession of a Stolen Firearm. Judge Reiss accepted the agreement of the parties that Lewis be sentenced to a term of 6 years of incarceration, with no credit for the approximately four years Lewis served in state custody prior to her federal arrest. Lewis will also serve 3 years of supervised release, the maximum available term of post-incarcerative supervision. The parties agreed to determine restitution at a subsequent hearing later in the summer. Lewis also faces sentencing in Vermont’s courts for a charge of Attempted Second Degree Murder.