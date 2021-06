Pursuant to the Illinois Freedom of Information Act., I hereby request the following records:. Any and all written records (including but not limited to hard-copy documents, memos, emails, word processor documents, PDF documents, PowerPoint files, etc.) created or written by members of the police department between January 1, 2021 and the date this request is processed (inclusive of those dates) regarding the use of "thin blue line" face masks as portrayed across social media by police officers on duty and in swearing-in ceremonies.* Please also include records which contain one or more of the following words, terms, or phrases (case-insensitive):