MyPillow CEO and election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell on Thursday filed an 82-page civil lawsuit in federal court against voting technology companies Dominion and Smartmatic. Seventeen exhibits, all adding up to hundreds of pages, are attached — many of which are demand letters by Dominion accusing Lindell of “lying” about the outcome of the 2020 election and warning him he faced legal jeopardy if he continued to press claims “that the election had been stolen.” The letters, which preceded Dominion’s separate lawsuit against Lindell, said Lindell’s complaints about the election were really nothing more than a “defamatory marketing campaign” which “boosted” Lindell’s “sales considerably,” therefore “financially enrich[ing]” Lindell “by selling more MyPillow products to Trump supporters.”