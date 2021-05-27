Cancel
Mount Vernon, TX

Trespasser assaults property owner

By Mount Vernon Optic-Herald
Mount Vernon Optic-Herald
 13 days ago

A trespasser assaulted a property owner when confronted around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, May 16. Stephen Brooks was check a rental property in the 5900 block of CRNE 2110. He discovered a 31 year-old woman sleeping in one of the bedrooms. When he confronted her about trespassing, she scratched his face and fled the property. For the rest of this and information on other incidents handled by local law enforcement, see the May 27 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

