3 to See: Thailand Week, Victorian Cooking, and a 5K

Veganism is a lifestyle and diet that abstains from meat, diary and other animal products. You can find quite a few vegan dining options in Tacoma. Vegan diets have many uses besides their ethical reasons. It’s great for dieting concerns or detoxing from harmful toxins that enter your body. While many people are vegan, and more are becoming, vegan dining options are hard to come by. However, Tacoma has a few hidden gems for those who are vegan or for those just looking for something new to try.