Tacoma, WA

3 to See: Thailand Week, Victorian Cooking, and a 5K

By Laura Jaye Cramer
southsoundmag.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom May 30 through June 5, The Asia Pacific Cultural Center presents Sawasdee Festival: Thailand Week Celebration. Experience Thailand from the comfort of your home via Facebook Live during a week that promises to be as entertaining as it is informative. The line-up includes a (virtual) visit to the Wat Buddhangkura Thai Buddhist Temple in Olympia, a Muay Thai demonstration from Master Saohin Srisuk of Srisuk Muay Thai Boxing School in Tacoma, and a clay arts demonstration — among others. More here.

southsoundmag.com
