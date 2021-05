On May 17, 2021, Springfield Police Officers investigated a homicide at 3231 W. Page. During the investigation, a person of interest was identified as John Hilt, a 36-year-old male from Springfield, MO. Hilt had an outstanding warrant from Christian County, MO for Resisting Arrest. On May 18, 2021, detectives with the Springfield Police Department Special Investigations Section conducted surveillance on Hilt. Detectives followed Hilt in a vehicle to the Kum N Go located at 3445 E. Kearney. The suspect vehicle was occupied by two males (one being Hilt) and a female.