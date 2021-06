Thursday afternoon brought us another solid beat, beat and raise from a cybersecurity provider as ransomware and malware threats continue to grow ever more dangerous, not to mention unfortunately... ever more common. For the firm's first quarter, CrowdStrike (CRWD) reported adjusted EPS of $0.10 on revenue of $302.84 million. Both numbers were good for beats, while the revenue number displayed year over year growth of 70.1%. Interestingly, however, even as adjusted EPS of $0.10 compares well to the $0.02 reported a year ago, the GAAP EPS print (backing out of adjustments) of $-0.38,, which was a miss, compares less than well to the $-0.09 reported for the year ago period.