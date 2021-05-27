Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Urban Meyer: Trevor Lawrence full-speed ahead in practice

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an interview with PFT this week, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said that he’s bumped his number of throws to 60 a day after being limited to 30-40 during rookie minicamp as he recovers from left shoulder surgery. Lawrence said he would be “let loose” in the coming weeks, but...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Players#American Football#Quarterback#Practice Today#Jaguars#Rookie Minicamp#Coach Schott#This Week#Left Shoulder Surgery#Pft#Pitch Count#Reporters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLthechestnutpost.com

Has Urban Meyer already damaged his credibility? First Take debates

Has Urban Meyer already damaged his credibility? First Take debates. Chris Canty and Max Kellerman discuss whether Urban Meyer is damaging his credibility by wanting to sign Tim Tebow to the Jacksonville Jaguars as a tight end. #FirstTake #NFL. 0:00 Chris Canty questions whether Tebow can help the Jaguars. 2:40...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Jaguars decision to sign Tim Tebow not being well-received

The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to sign former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, but their decision to bring in the Florida product isn’t being well-received. Should the team’s brass have thought this one more thoroughly?. Keep in mind that Tebow got this opportunity because of his relationship with head coach Urban...
NFLkslsports.com

Utah Football Alum Matchups During 2021 NFL Season

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The 2021 NFL schedule was released on Wednesday evening and Utah football alums in the league as well as fans can start making plans. Utah football has 28 players that are currently in the NFL and on a roster. Here is a full breakdown of some of the key matchups between the former Utes and games against their college rivals BYU.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Jaguars taking right approach with QB Trevor Lawrence

The Jacksonville Jaguars want to make sure quarterback Trevor Lawrence, whom they drafted first overall in this year’s draft, is ready to take the field in Week 1 of the 2021 season. For that reason, their approach to minicamp makes sense as the rookie quarterback rehabs his shoulder. Lawrence will...
NFL247Sports

Chris Simms suggests Urban Meyer could lose locker room over Tebow signing

Before even coaching in an NFL game, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is already stirring up controversy by signing former quarterback Tim Tebow as a tight end. The 33-year-old Tebow last played in a regular-season game in 2012 for the New York Jets. Meyer and Tebow have an extensive...
NFL247Sports

Urban Meyer clarifies Jacksonville Jaguars' interest in Tim Tebow

Nothing has been made official, but multiple reports indicate that the Jacksonville Jaguars are in talks to sign Tim Tebow as a tight end. Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has now provided some clarity on the team’s interest in Tebow. Meyer went on ‘The Cris Collinsworth Podcast,’ and was asked...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Steelers LB Devin Bush calls out Jaguars for potential Tim Tebow signing

The Jacksonville Jaguars have gotten a lot of pushback following a report that they plan to sign former Florida and NFL quarterback Tim Tebow to a contract as a tight end. Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush called out the Jaguars — and even the rest of the league — after finding out that a return was imminent for Tebow.
NFLSlate

The Jaguars’ Tim Tebow Signing Puts Urban Meyer’s Worst Habit on Full Display

The story of Tim Tebow signing a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars and trying to make the team as a tight end is, for the most part, not really about Tim Tebow. Like everything he does, it provokes a strong reaction from people who love him and people who don’t, whether because they think he’s corny or they resent the fantasy camp sports life he’s been living since he flamed out as an NFL quarterback and then, in 2016, became a New York Mets minor leaguer, with plenty of high-profile television jobs mixed in as his moonlight gigs. That Tebow thinks he can try playing a new position and make an NFL roster at 34 years old (the age he turns in August) is either inspiring or silly. Fifteen years after Tebow arrived at the University of Florida and became a public figure, and 11 after his NFL Draft year, we’ve all had ample time to choose sides.
NFLchatsports.com

Lawrence explains limitations as he makes Jags debut

Three months removed from shoulder surgery, Trevor Lawrence is out on the field throwing passes with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags began their rookie minicamp this weekend, and as The Clemson Insider reported earlier Saturday, the former Clemson quarterback is practicing on a limited basis. Lawrence told the media Saturday...
NFLwflx.com

Meyer: Jaguars haven't yet signed 'competitive maniac' Tebow

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer called Tim Tebow a "competitive maniac" but added that the team hasn't signed his former college quarterback -- at least not yet. Speaking on the Cris Collinsworth podcast Tuesday, Meyer said the Jaguars "have not signed Tim" amid reports that Tebow will soon ink a deal with the NFL's worst team last season.
NFLUSA Today

Jets RB Michael Carter thinks Zach Wilson was worthy of No. 1 pick

There was really no debate for the past year as to who should the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. It was Trevor Lawrence all the way, and the Jaguars confirmed it with their selection on April 29. But Jets fourth-round running back Michael Carter said his new...
NFLrotoballer.com

Coaching Matters: 2021 Jacksonville Jaguars Coaching Staff Preview

After every NFL season, NFL teams take the time to evaluate not only the players but also the coaching staff and front office as well. While many teams choose to retain the same head coach, offensive coordinator, and defensive coordinator, a few other teams opt to go in a new direction with their coaching staff.
NFLunfspinnaker.com

Fans collide over Tim Tebow signing with the Jags

A man who has led a fascinating professional sports journey has ended up as the newest member of the Jacksonville Jaguars. From throwing dimes as a member of the Denver Broncos to hitting dingers with the St. Lucie Mets, Tim Tebow is no ordinary athlete. While some believe his newest...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Urban Meyer details workouts, communication around possible Tim Tebow signing

One of the bigger offseason stories in the NFL has been the Jacksonville Jaguars presumed signing of Florida legend Tim Tebow. While it’s been reported to be happening, it hasn’t happened yet, although new coach Urban Meyer has offered several thoughts on the topic. “We have not signed Tim,” Meyer...
NFLWashington Times

Tebow's potential NFL return before Kaepernick ignites polarizing debate

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush sent out a tweet upon the news that Tim Tebow is expected to return to the NFL — as a tight end, not a quarterback — more than five years after he was last on a roster. His sentiment reflected many of the thoughts echoed across social media.