Celebrity Cruises Will Be the First Line to Sail With Ticketed Passengers in June

By Cailey Rizzo
Posted by 
Travel + Leisure
Travel + Leisure
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePassengers and crew will have to be fully vaccinated before boarding. Celebrity Cruises will operate the first major cruise in U.S. waters in over a year after the coronavirus pandemic abruptly halted vacations on the water. The cruise line's Celebrity Edge ship will make its grand re-debut from Ft. Lauderdale...

www.travelandleisure.com
Person
Kate Mccue
#Celebrity Cruises#Cruise Line#Royal Caribbean Cruises#Cruise Ships#U S Waters#St Maarten#Royal Caribbean Group#American#Celebrity Millennium#Celebrity Apex#Captain Kate Mccue
