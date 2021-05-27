Celebrity Cruises Will Be the First Line to Sail With Ticketed Passengers in June

It’s summertime, and cruises are returning in the Caribbean! Here’s a selection of cruise ships that will operate, starting in June, from islands in the Caribbean and the Bahamas, as well as Bermuda. And know that there likely will be more options this summer if the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) gives the greenlight. For example, Carnival Cruise Line has revealed plans to start up with three ships from Galveston and Miami as soon as it’s allowed by the CDC. Keep in mind that the pandemic regulations and health protocols can still change, but here are numerous cruise programs currently on the schedule operating from overseas homeports.