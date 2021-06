The nation’s top economists forecast that the economy will grow a robust 7.2% in 2021, before easing to a 3.1% growth rate in 2022, according to the American Bankers Association’s Economic Advisory Committee. The committee—which is made up of 17 chief economists from some of the largest U.S. banks—said it expects that the unemployment rate will decline to 5% by the end of the year from the present rate of 6.1%, as more than 550,000 new jobs on average are expected to be added monthly. In 2022, the committee expects unemployment to reach what it considers full employment at 4%, with an average of about 300,000 monthly job gains.