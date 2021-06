Prospective buyers will have to wait until July to bid on downtown's Bryan Tower. The 40-story, 1.1 million-square-foot office building was originally set to be sold at a foreclosure auction on June 1. However, the building was pulled just before the auction by its lender JPMorgan Chase Bank, according to a source familiar with the matter. It is set to reappear on the July 6 docket, the source said. Foreclosure sales in Texas are generally held on the first Tuesday of each month beginning at 10 a.m. The July 6 auction is set to take place on the steps of the George Allen Courts Building at 600 Commerce Street in downtown.