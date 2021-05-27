Cancel
Public Health

Most Voters Suspect COVID-19 Came From Chinese Lab, Support Investigation

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA majority of voters think it is likely COVID-19 originated in a Chinese research laboratory and believe a federal investigation of the pandemic’s origin is very important. The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 68% of Likely U.S. Voters believe it is likely that the COVID-19 virus originated in a Chinese laboratory, including 43% who think it’s Very Likely. Only 16% of voters don’t think it’s likely the virus came from a Chinese lab, while another 16% are not sure. (To see survey question wording, click here.)

Public HealthPosted by
FOX26

Nationwide and online, growing support for Wuhan Lab leak theory to be investigated

WASHINGTON (SBG) - In Washington and nationwide, a growing acceptance of the potential COVID-19 may have leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China. Some lawmakers say it's about time. "Interestingly, in the last two weeks, we've gone from calling people like me saying it's a conspiracy theory to now left and right both virtually convinced this came from a lab," Sen Rand Paul, R-Ky., told Sinclair's "The National Desk" Thursday morning.
Public Healthava360.com

Trudeau says Canada supports US investigation into the origins of COVID-19 | FULL

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked about United States President Joe Biden calling on the U.S. Intelligence community to re-double its efforts to investigate the origins of COVID-19, with the prime minister stating that Canada has worked with the international community to find answers since the beginning and that it supports that call by the U.S.
Public HealthBoston Globe

COVID-19, a Chinese laboratory investigation, and the future of US-China relations

Poor Wuhan. Once known as a megacity on the make, now it always will be known as the birthplace of COVID-19. And it may be that the deadly disease that has so far killed more than 3.5 million globally, with nearly 595,000 US deaths and counting, didn’t even come from Wuhan, according to the most fulsome World Health Organization study on the subject. That said, a number of respected scientists have challenged the findings of the study, including the World Health Organization’s own director.
U.S. PoliticsWe Are Change

Biden Shut Down Wuhan Lab Investigation Probing COVID-19 Origins

The Biden administration pulled the plug on a Trump-era State Department investigation into whether COVID-19 originated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, according to a Tuesday evening report by CNN. The effort, led by then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, also sought to determine whether China’s biological weapons program...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

Republican Rep. accuses China of the 'worst cover-up in human history' and says it's 'more likely than not' COVID came from the Wuhan lab in ' - as ex-FDA commissioner says leaks 'happen all the time'

Republican Texas Rep. Mike McCaul believes it's 'more likely than not' COVID came from the Wuhan lab and has accused China of the 'worst cover-up in human history'. McCaul told CNN's State of the Union that President Biden's investigation was 'long overdue' but fears it may turn up nothing because scientists have 'destroyed everything at the lab.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. report concluded COVID-19 may have leaked from Wuhan lab - WSJ

(Reuters) -A report on the origins of COVID-19 by a U.S. government national laboratory concluded that the hypothesis of a virus leak from a Chinese lab in Wuhan is plausible and deserves further investigation, the Wall Street Journal said on Monday, citing people familiar with the classified document. The study...
Congress & CourtsHolland Sentinel

House Republicans call on Pelosi to support investigation into COVID-19 origins

WASHINGTON — More than 200 House Republicans sent a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi calling for Democratic support of an investigation into the origins of COVID-19. House Republicans, including Reps. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, and Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, joined GOP leadership in calling on Pelosi and Democratic leadership to support a bipartisan investigation into the possibility that COVID-19 originated in a lab leak in Wuhan, China, and Chinese leadership downplayed the possible origin.
Sciencethebl.tv

Intelligence on 3 Wuhan lab scientists supports theory COVID-19 is man-made

A recently released intelligence report from the Trump administration is supporting the theory that COVID-19 is a man-made one. This seems to push the Biden administration to continue an investigation into the origin of the pandemic, and a decision that caught the attention of Facebook. Three researchers from the Wuhan...
Public Healthalleynews.org

‘Tips from a Covid-19 Case Investigator’ Archives

How We Get to the End (because we’re not there yet) TIPS FROM A COVID-19 CASE INVESTIGATOR By LINDSEY FENNER Now that COVID vaccines are much more easily available in Minnesota, we have reached what is perhaps the hardest part of this enormous vaccination task: reaching the folks who waited or haven’t quite made up their minds or still have questions. And as much information as any [...]
Public HealthJacksonville Journal Courier

U.S. intelligence: COVID-19 likely emerged from animal or lab

WASHINGTON — U.S. intelligence agencies cannot pinpoint the origin of COVID-19, but the deadly virus likely emerged from natural contact between humans and infected animals or it could have come from a laboratory accident, the assistant director of National Intelligence for Strategic Communications said Thursday. President Joe Biden said Wednesday...