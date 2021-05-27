Most Voters Suspect COVID-19 Came From Chinese Lab, Support Investigation
A majority of voters think it is likely COVID-19 originated in a Chinese research laboratory and believe a federal investigation of the pandemic’s origin is very important. The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 68% of Likely U.S. Voters believe it is likely that the COVID-19 virus originated in a Chinese laboratory, including 43% who think it’s Very Likely. Only 16% of voters don’t think it’s likely the virus came from a Chinese lab, while another 16% are not sure. (To see survey question wording, click here.)www.rasmussenreports.com