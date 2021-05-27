Hunger as a Weapon: How Biden's Inaction Is Aggravating Cuba's Food Crisis

Joe Biden said he underestimated how many people would believe in Donald Trump’s “big lie” about the 2020 election.The US president, in an interview with The Atlantic’s Edward-Isaac Dovere in January, admitted that he underestimated the “big lie” of election fraud and how many Americans would actually vote for Mr Trump before 3 November 2020. "I underestimated his ability to take the big lie and turn it into something that was saleable," Mr Biden told Mr Dovere, whose book Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Trump was released on Tuesday. “His transparent selfishness, his willingness to...