Hunger as a Weapon: How Biden's Inaction Is Aggravating Cuba's Food Crisis

Common Dreams
Common Dreams
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile President Joe Biden dithers about when or whether to keep his campaign promise to roll back Donald Trump's economic sanctions on Cuba, people on the island are going hungry. Cuba imports 70 percent of its food and its foreign exchange earnings have plummeted due to the cut-off of remittances by Trump and the closure of the tourism industry by COVID-19. Increases in world market prices for food have aggravated an already precarious situation, producing severe shortages and a looming humanitarian crisis.

ImmigrationBozeman Daily Chronicle

Migrants have no time for Biden in quest for better life in US

For thousands of Central American migrants, the promise of greater personal safety and economic opportunity is what drives them on arduous journeys north to the U.S. border — not warmer words from President Joe Biden. “I didn’t know anything about Biden, I didn’t have time to watch the news. We...
ProtestsPosted by
AFP

Cuban regatta protests US sanctions

Some 50 boats took part in a protest regatta in Cuba's Cienfuegos Bay Sunday, accompanied by bikers and people waving flags on the shore, to demand an end to US sanctions amid the coronavirus pandemic. Fishing boats and kayaks also participated in the event, as did bikers on the shore waving Cuban flags and shouting the revolutionary slogan "Fatherland or Death." 
Florida StateMiami Herald

Migrants are dying at sea off Florida. Why is Biden’s Cuba policy still on the back burner? | Editorial

A boat loaded down with migrants from Cuba capsized off the coast of Key West Wednesday evening. At least two are dead and perhaps as many as 10 others are, too. How many times have we read similar, tragic words? Watched video of the U.S. Coast Guard searching for survivors? Learned of the terrible fate of Cubans who risked everything for a new life in this country — and lost?
Worldsouthernillinoisnow.com

Biden addresses Ethiopia’s Tigray crisis as famine looms, ‘large-scale abuses’ continue

(WASHINGTON) — After months of ongoing fighting, reported atrocities, and hindered humanitarian aid, President Joe Biden has finally weighed in directly on the crisis in Ethiopia — issuing a warning late Wednesday about the “escalating violence,” “large-scale human rights abuses,” and the risk of “widespread famine.”. It’s an escalation of...
U.S. PoliticsGreenBiz

First hints at Biden's climate strategy for food and ag

President Joe Biden’s new administration is taking an all-hands-on-deck approach to climate change. The American Jobs Plan being debated in Congress contains big money for electric vehicle infrastructure and aggressive cuts to fossil fuel electricity, to name just two components of the plan. Yet food and farming get only a passing mention. These sectors don’t appear to be among the hands that Biden wants on deck, at least not immediately.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden has released his $6 trillion budget. Here's what's in it.

President Joe Biden on Friday proposed a $6 trillion budget for fiscal year 2022, laying out details of a proposed dramatic increase in federal spending that serves as the underpinning of an economic agenda that seeks to transform the American economy as the country emerges from dual public health and economic crises.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

'Hannity' on coronavirus, Biden's border crisis

This is a rush transcript of "Hannity," May 27, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: All right. Welcome to "Hannity" this big breaking news. Tonight, Dr. Doom and Gloom, flip-flop Fauci continues to spin in a million...
Public HealthCNN

China counters Biden's Covid origins lab probe ... by calling for a US lab probe

Hong Kong (CNN) — US President Joe Biden's call for a renewed investigation into the origins of the coronavirus feels like déjà vu in Beijing. Just over a year ago, when Covid-19 infections were rising in the US, former President Donald Trump started to promote a then-fringe theory that the virus had escaped from a lab in Wuhan, the Chinese city where it was first detected. Beijing reacted angrily to the claim, accusing Trump of trying to scapegoat China for his own failure to contain the outbreak domestically.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

China Missing Trump Terribly As Biden Hits ‘Hard Power’

The Donald Trump-was-hard-on-China myth is having a rough few months as Asia’s biggest economy surges toward 8% growth in 2021. Though the U.S. is recovering, too, China’s post-Covid-19—and post-Trump—bounce back is turning heads everywhere. But the head-turner that matters most is how Joe Biden, just four months into his presidency, has China’s Xi Jinping on the defensive in ways the Trump gang didn’t in four years.
U.S. PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Why Biden WANTS a War in Israel

The business model of terrorism is killing people and then demanding a payoff. The game always works the same way. The terrorists attack, their targets fight back, and a third party sends in the diplomats to negotiate on behalf of the terrorists before they get hit too hard. The Islamic...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Biden says he underestimated how many people would believe Trump’s big lie

Joe Biden said he underestimated how many people would believe in Donald Trump’s “big lie” about the 2020 election.The US president, in an interview with The Atlantic’s Edward-Isaac Dovere in January, admitted that he underestimated the “big lie” of election fraud and how many Americans would actually vote for Mr Trump before 3 November 2020. "I underestimated his ability to take the big lie and turn it into something that was saleable," Mr Biden told Mr Dovere, whose book Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Trump was released on Tuesday. “His transparent selfishness, his willingness to...