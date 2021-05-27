Military Families Consider Memorial Day More Important
Most Americans think of Memorial Day as the unofficial start of summer, but it has a more important meaning for military veterans and their families. The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 45% of American Adults consider Memorial Day, when we honor those who died while serving in the military, one of our nation’s most important holidays. Just eight percent (8%) say it’s one of America’s least important holidays, while 41% place it somewhere in between. (To see survey question wording, click here.)www.rasmussenreports.com