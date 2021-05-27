Cancel
Military Families Consider Memorial Day More Important

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost Americans think of Memorial Day as the unofficial start of summer, but it has a more important meaning for military veterans and their families. The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 45% of American Adults consider Memorial Day, when we honor those who died while serving in the military, one of our nation’s most important holidays. Just eight percent (8%) say it’s one of America’s least important holidays, while 41% place it somewhere in between. (To see survey question wording, click here.)

Related
Appleton, WIwtaq.com

Scouts Honor Fallen Military Members Ahead Of Memorial Day

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Even in the pouring rain, fallen military members in Appleton were remembered and honored on Thursday. Cub scouts and the Boy Scouts of America placed around 4,000 flags Thursday at Highland Memorial Park. Organization leaders tell FOX 11 it is important to do events like this...
Militarymacaronikid.com

Mac Kid Shreveport Bossier Memorial Day Military Deals&Discount Guide

In honor of our armed forces, many restaurant chains are offering deals and freebies. Just be sure to bring your military ID (or a DD-214 at some participating companies)!. As always, verify with the venue or business FIRST as not all locations participate in the same promotions. Have a Happy...
PoliticsLadysmith News

Memorial Day is more; it is about gratitude

Memorial Day is a time set aside in remembrance of men and women who fell in combat while risking their lives for their country. It is an American holiday, observed on the last Monday of May. It is more than a holiday. It is about gratitude. Initially referred to as...
FestivalPosted by
Reason.com

On Memorial Day, Remember Skepticism Toward a Large, Standing Military

In recent years, it's become common to thank both retired and active-duty military personnel for their service – an expression met with various measures of appreciation or discomfort by recipients. The new custom is a step beyond the long-established sentiments embodied by Memorial Day, which acknowledges those who fell in combat in the ranks of a rare American institution that retains wide public confidence. While the thank-yous are well-intentioned, they represent a shift in attitude for a country that once distrusted anything resembling a powerful military. They also gloss over the costs—acknowledged on Memorial Day—of war and vast armed establishments. Those costs are worth emphasizing as the U.S. finally prepares to extract itself from a two-decade conflict in Afghanistan.
MilitaryWashington Times

Biden on Memorial Day: 'Military community is spine of country'

President Biden said Sunday Memorial Day provides the opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices members of the military and their families have made to protect the United States and defend its values around the world. “Our military community is the solid spine of this country. It is literally the spine...
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Ancestry offering free access to 550 million military records for Memorial Day

Ancestry, the leader in family history, is honoring the 50th Anniversary of Memorial Day as a federal holiday by providing free access to more than 550 million military records. Running from May 28-31, Ancestry’s military website Fold3 offers “convenient access to military records, including the stories, photos, and personal documents...
Rochester, MNKIMT

Rochester community members with military ties reflect on Memorial Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Community members with military ties are reflecting on the sacrifices made by service members in protecting our nation's freedoms. Mother and Daughter Debi Neville and Mariah Mihm laid flowers beside the names of three loved ones Monday, whose names are inscribed at the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial. One of them is Mihm's father, Neville's husband, a Vietnam War veteran who passed away last year.
Militaryalxnow.com

Alexandria military veterans honored on Memorial Day

Alexandria honored its military veterans on Monday in Del Ray, in one of the first public events in the city since the easing of COVID-19 restrictions on Friday. Mayor Justin Wilson and Vice Mayor Elizabeth Bennett-Parker were among the attendees at Monday afternoon’s event, which was held at the Captain Rocky Versace Plaza and Vietnam Veterans Memorial outside the Mount Vernon Recreation Center.
Mason City, IAKIMT

Retired Navy Captain shares importance of Memorial Day

MASON CITY, Iowa - As Memorial Day comes to a close, it's important for us to remember those who have sacrificed so much to make this country what it is today. Retired Navy Captain Joan Platz, a native of Lake Mills, was part of the second graduating class from the U.S. Naval Academy that included women, in 1981. As part of her career, she flew helicopters, as well as serving on oceanographic ships, and was primarily stationed in Italy and the Persian Gulf. In addition, she was the commanding officer at Naval Air Station Whiting Field in Florida. After she retired, Platz taught in Pensacola, Florida before moving to Mason City.
FestivalFinger Lakes Times

VOICE OF D'AMOCRACY: Thoughts on Memorial Day

Although we’re past Memorial Day, I felt compelled to convey my view as to the importance — and the commemoration involved — of this great holiday. As we all know it is a federal holiday when we honor and mourn any U.S. military personnel who died in the performance of their military duties or who served and have died since. This also includes the military families who so often are overlooked but also pay the price of having their loved ones away, sometimes paying the ultimate sacrifice.
New York City, NYsdjewishworld.com

A Memorial Day Weekend Tale of Two Jewish American Military Heroes

NEW YORK– Firsts matter a great deal. They can demonstrate heretofore unknown achievements, such as walking on the moon or circumnavigating the globe, and they can reflect great personal sacrifice. This past week, we were privileged to have had two remarkable experiences honoring those whose firsts were deeds of great bravery and sacrifice.
Tombstone, AZmyheraldreview.com

Veterans reflect on importance of Memorial Day

COCHISE COUNTY − Local veterans organizations recently reflected on the importance of Memorial Day, freedom and ways the community can honor those who have served. “Memorial Day is set aside to honor those fallen veterans,” said Richard "Dick" Perry, commander of American Legion Riders post 24 in Tombstone. “The price of freedom is not free. They have to remember that. About 1% of the population volunteers to serve. If it weren’t for the men and women who serve, this country would not be free. “