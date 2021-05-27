Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Irving, TX

1 Killed, 1 Injured in Shooting After Fight Breaks Out at Mountain Creek Preserve

By NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One person is dead and a second person is hospitalized after a fight turned into a shootout at a secluded Irving park Thursday. Irving Police Officer Robert Reeves said during a news conference Thursday afternoon that at least five people who are believed to have known each other met up to fight at Mountain Creek Preserve near Loop 12 and Singleton Boulevard and that at some point the fight escalated into a shootout.

irving.bubblelife.com
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
52K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Irving, TX
County
Dallas County, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Dallas County, TX
Crime & Safety
Irving, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Irving Park#County Police#Dallas Police#North Texas#Irving Police#Trinity View#Singleton Boulevard#Man#Investigators#Fight#Assault#Bullet Holes#Parking#Officer#Gang Activity#Law Enforcement#Hearing#Friends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Cedar Hill, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

1 Dead In Shooting In Cedar Hill Neighborhood

CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after he was found shot in the head in the driveway of a home in Cedar Hill Wednesday afternoon, police said. Police said they found the victim just before 1 p.m. in the 1700 block of Stewart Street. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.
Denton County, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Two men arrested in shooting near UNT’s Kappa Sigma house

Two men were arrested in connection with a shooting near the University of North Texas that sent two students to the hospital, according to UNT police. The shooting just before 2 a.m. on April 18 happened in a parking lot behind the Kappa Sigma fraternity house, 1009 Maple St. Police responded to an aggravated assault around 1:43 a.m. that Sunday after witnesses reported an altercation between fraternity members and unknown individuals.
Dallas, TXPosted by
KEEL Radio

4-Year-Old Boy Found Dead on Dallas Street

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police say an 18-year-old man has been arrested after the body of a 4-year-old boy was found lying on a neighborhood street in Dallas. Police said that Darriynn Brown has been charged with kidnapping and theft. Police say they also anticipate additional charges pending the results of a forensic analysis. Brown was being held Sunday in Dallas County jail on $750,000 bond. Police received a call that there was a child dead in the street at about 6:50 a.m. Saturday. A police official has said it appears the child suffered a violent death, and that “an edged weapon” was used.
Dallas, TXKLTV

Arrest made after boy, 4, found slain on Dallas street

DALLAS (AP) - Dallas police say an 18-year-old man has been arrested after the body of a 4-year-old boy was found lying on a neighborhood street in Dallas. Police said that Darriynn Brown has been charged with kidnapping and theft. Police say they also anticipate additional charges pending the results of a forensic analysis.
Carrollton, TXDallas News

3 arrested in fatal shooting of Irving man in Carrollton garage

Three people have been arrested in connection with a fatal December shooting in Carrollton. Roman Anthony Casas, 23, of McKinney, Marqell Jamarll Davis, 31, of Dallas and Briana Nicole Ashley Orikpete, 27, of Dallas each face one count of murder in the slaying of Diego Martinez. Martinez, a 27-year-old Irving...