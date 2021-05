Denton County Public Health announced this week that 15 more Denton County residents’ deaths were the result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide COVID-19 death toll to 590. The deaths reported this week include a Bartonville man in his 70s, a Flower Mound woman in her 70s, two Flower Mound men over 80, a Justin woman over 80, a Lewisville man in his 60s, two Lewisville men in their 70s, a Lewisville woman over 80, a Denton woman in her 40s, a Denton man in his 60s, a Denton man in his 70s, a woman in her 50s from The Colony, a Carrollton woman in her 70s and a Carrollton woman over 80.