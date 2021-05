After two years off the calendar, the Geneva Auto Show will make its return next February. It’s been over two years since the last time we’ve seen a Geneva Motor Show, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, after health concerns wiped nearly every auto show off the map last year, this official website shows the Swiss event is back on. “It is now only nine months until the Geneva International Motor Show lights up Palexpo’s exhibition halls. Given the fast-approaching date, exhibitors are invited to register for the show and start planning one of their most important stands in their marketing calendars.”