Cruising the Coast

Last week, Lael Wilcox and I rode the Oregon Outback, the 364 mile (585 km) gravel route across the length of Oregon. It was an adventure, full of beauty and challenge. Starting the ride with Lael as the full moon (with a partial eclipse) was to our side, then seeing the eastern horizon light up orange with the rising sun… Having birds track us during the early miles on the bumpy OC & E Trail… The Crooked River Canyon and the aid station set up by a reader (Thank you, and sorry I didn’t realize you were there for us until I had passed!)… Climbing Antelope Hill just before the second sunrise of the ride (above)… They’re all wonderful emotions, and the challenge of the rough terrain made the impressions even more vivid.