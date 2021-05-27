newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Cruising the Coast

By Josh Veal
revuewm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan has a whole lot of coast, and it deserves to be experienced. People travel from Chicago just to visit our beaches and lake towns, and those of us who live inland consider it a small vacation to visit one of the largest freshwater lakes in the world. Yet, there’s...

revuewm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Restaurants#Beaches#Antique#West Coast#East Coast#East Lake#Travel Destinations#Great Lakes#Krasl Art Center#Fenn Valley Vineyards#Borrowed Time#The Saugatuck Dune Rides#Guardian Brewing#Dutch#Deboer Bakery#Irish#Shepherd S Pie#Grand Armory Brewing Co#Unruly Brewing Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Arts
Related
Cincinnati, OHGallipolis Daily Tribune

Belle of Cincinnati cruise planned

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant River Museum and Lakin Ray Cook Learning Center will hold its annual Belle of Cincinnati Dinner Cruise in July. The annual event is a fundraiser for the museum, which has not been fully open since July 2018 after the fire, said Ruth Fout, museum administrative assistant. The museum has also not been able to hold usual annual events in the last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lifestylecbslocal.com

Ready To Take A Cruise?

Cruises to Alaska are set to resume sailing this summer with the signing of the Alaska Tourism Restoration Act. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3vf572N.
Lifestylenewsverses.com

Discover the Atlantic Coast With Victory Cruise Traces

Discover North America with Victory Cruise Traces. Vacationers can set sail and see a number of the highlights of southern coastal attraction onboard Victory I. The Amelia Island Voyage sails roundtrip from Amelia Island, Florida, with stops that embody Brunswick and Savannah, Georgia; Charleston and Beaufort, South Carolina; St. Augustine and West Palm Seashore, Florida; and Freeport, the Bahamas.
Palm Beach, FLfoxsports640.com

Cruises to resume July 2

Get ready to get your cruise on. The first cruise ship operating out of the Port of Palm Beach will set sail in July. A representative for Bahamas Paradise Cruise…
Coos Bay, ORsouthcoastshopper.com

South Coast Shopper

The South Coast Shopper distributes 18,000 copies each week to over 600 locations on the Southern Oregon Coast. Shoppers can be found from Florence to Brookings and inland to the I-5 corridor. Come & Eat Fresh Fish From The Newly Expanded Fisherman's Seafood Market!. If you haven't already tried Fisherman's...
Astoria, ORdiscoverourcoast.com

Bird watching on the North Coast

These birds tend to flock at dusk in fall and winter, creating fascinating patterns as they jet through the sky in large groups. The birds resemble black birds and are considered an invasive species from Europe. Bald eagle. Haliaeetus leucocephalus. Location: Clatsop Spit, Fort Stevens State Park. Bald eagles can...
Kidstreasurecoast.com

Treasure Coast Kids Expo

Touch of Magic Events is hosting the Treasure Coast Kids Expo at the MIDFLORIDA Event Center on Saturday, July 17th and we’re so excited! Stop by from 10:00-4:00 pm to learn, shop, and play!. The event is FREE to enter! All activities are free PLUS the event is indoors!. As...
Swimming & SurfingStab Magazine

Watch: Further Proof that the East Coast is the Best Coast

The east coast of the US has better waves than the west coast of the US. This hill, I will die on. Of course, the term “better” is subjective. Some people like riding very big waves. I will happily admit that California, Oregon and beyond have larger swells and superior setups for that particular form of waveriding.
ttrweekly.com

Princess resumes Alaska cruises

SINGAPORE, 24 May 2021: Following the passage of the Alaska Tourism Restoration Act, work with Alaska government officials, and recent guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Princess is announcing its intent to return to service in the United States with a partial season of Alaska sailings from Seattle.
Travellakehopatcongfoundation.org

Summer cruises on the Floating Classroom

The Lake Hopatcong Foundation Floating Classroom is back on Lake Hopatcong, after a full season off due to COVID-19, and we are excited to get out on the water again with our informational, ecology-based public cruises! We are offering a series of public learning cruises every Monday from July 12 through August 30, from 11 am to 12:30 pm. These Monday excursions will depart from Hopatcong State Park, 260 Lakeside Boulevard, Landing, NJ.
Counter Punch

Coronavirus Travels and Cruising with Viking

It starts off as an exercise of anticipation. First comes the softening drinks and teasing morsels which find their mark. The audience at this promotions gig is well heeled, of an age where they have money to burn, but nowhere to burn it. They have not travelled on a luxurious prison of bliss for eighteen months. The world has been ravaged by a pandemic, and they yearn to be ravished by the flavour, surrounds and excitement that is Viking Cruises.
Twin Falls, IDkmvt

A&W Cruise Night kicks off summer car cruising season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The summer car show season officially began at the A&W Cruise Night in Twin Falls. Classic Cruisers welcomed car enthusiasts from around the Magic Valley to a night of hot rods and cold root beer floats. “It feels good to be out here; 70 degrees,...
Atlanta, ILLincoln Courier

Atlanta plans car cruise-in

Car enthusiasts will enjoy Atlanta’s first car cruise in of the season scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 30 at Atlanta’s Dairy Queen, 102 Empire St., in Atlanta. Those who want to participate should check-in that starts at 11 a.m. Participants of the car cruise-in need to...
DrinksPosted by
Audacy

Business: Cruise lines plan to cruise this summer

Norwegian Cruise Line, and Carnival Corp.’s Princess, Holland America and Carnival lines have announced plans to resume cruising this summer, including some voyages to Alaska, after the Senate passed a bill last week that could help save the state's upcoming cruise season. The bill, which passed unanimously, would temporarily allow large cruise ships to skip required stops in Canadian ports while traveling between Washington and Alaska.
Coltons Point, MDSo Md News.com

How about a conversation and a cruise?

The St. Clement’s Island Museum is offering Conversations & A Cruise, at 38370 Point Breeze Road in Coltons Point. The series of educational family-friendly themed cruises will be held 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, June 12; Saturday, July 17; and Saturday, Aug. 14. Participants will enjoy summer breezes on a fun, educational family-friendly morning of cruising on the St. Clement’s Island water taxi.
CancerWJFW-TV

A coast-to-coast bike ride for cancer research

San Diego - How far would you go to help fight cancer? How about traveling from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic by bicycle?. The goal is simple; raise money for cancer research. But, planning a two thousand mile trip isn't easy; but their method was straightforward, just hit the open road.
Carsswark.today

It’s Time for Cruise Night

Plow Boys Car Club is coming to Hope Saturday, May 4, 2021. They will be downtown at Tailgaters, located at 101 S Main, from 6 pm – 8 pm. Entry is free, door prizes will be available along with a 50/50 drawing. Come on out, bring the family and have some fun at Cruise Night.
TravelTravel Weekly

How to sell expedition cruising

Boost your sales of bucket-list adventure cruises – from the Arctic or Antarctic to the Amazon and Indonesia – with advice from the experts, writes Laura French. “Use images and videos in your marketing materials”. Monique joined Aurora Expeditions in October 2020 after more than 25 years in the travel...
Lifestylerenehersecycles.com

A Rene Herse for the Outback

Last week, Lael Wilcox and I rode the Oregon Outback, the 364 mile (585 km) gravel route across the length of Oregon. It was an adventure, full of beauty and challenge. Starting the ride with Lael as the full moon (with a partial eclipse) was to our side, then seeing the eastern horizon light up orange with the rising sun… Having birds track us during the early miles on the bumpy OC & E Trail… The Crooked River Canyon and the aid station set up by a reader (Thank you, and sorry I didn’t realize you were there for us until I had passed!)… Climbing Antelope Hill just before the second sunrise of the ride (above)… They’re all wonderful emotions, and the challenge of the rough terrain made the impressions even more vivid.
cruisefever.net

Two Cruise Lines Announce Plans to Restart Cruises to Alaska in July

Two of Carnival Corporation’s cruise lines, Princess Cruises and Holland America Line, have announced plans to restart cruises to Alaska in July. The announcement came after the passage of the Alaska Tourism Restoration Act earlier today which allows cruise ships to bypass port stops in Canada for the rest of the year.