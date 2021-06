Sparta’s first fire engine, a 1923 LaFrance, sits in front of the Sparta Fire District Station after Fire Chief Mike Arnold and his wife, Monica, retrieved it from the Wisconsin State Firefighters Memorial in Wisconsin Rapids earlier this month. The Arnolds, center, posed in front of the antique truck at the museum with two members of the Jackson Fire Department, who brought their own antique fire truck to display for the next year. Contributed photos.