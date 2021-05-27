Cancel
Sparta, WI

EDITH MAE HILES

spartanewspapers.com
 11 days ago

May 14, 2021 - January 24, 1923. SPARTA - Edith Mae Hiles was born to George and Elsie Peters on January 24, 1923. She was the fourth born to the family of ten children. On October 17, 1939, she married the love of her life Eugene Hiles. They had five children, Allen Hiles, Larry Hiles, Marlene (Robert) Cox, Dennis (Trish) Hiles, and Sharon Dorr. She worked at the Wisconsin Child Center in Sparta for years as a counselor. She loved going on the Black River, fishing and camping. She liked to sing and dance, listening to the sound of the Loon’s Call.

