Newport News, VA

Toast the Coast in Newport News

 13 days ago

While visiting Coastal Virginia, you'll never go thirsty. From Williamsburg to Virginia Beach, there are breweries, distilleries, and wineries galore! And right in the middle is Newport News where you can find three breweries and one distillery along our Toast the Coast trails. Along these trails, if you visit the breweries and/or distilleries in Newport News, Hampton, Smithfield, and Williamsburg, you can claim prizes including a tasting glass, T-shirt, and more!

