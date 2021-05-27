Our Return to Campus this Summer and Fall
After more than a year of largely remote operations, it is time for those of us not already working physically on campus to begin our return to Rutgers’ campuses. The pandemic is still very much present, but with declining case counts, nearly sixty percent of all New Jersey adults at least partially vaccinated, and state and federal public health restrictions easing to reflect these realities, we can now prepare to repopulate our university.www.rutgers.edu