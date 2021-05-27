Cancel
Our Return to Campus this Summer and Fall

 13 days ago

After more than a year of largely remote operations, it is time for those of us not already working physically on campus to begin our return to Rutgers’ campuses. The pandemic is still very much present, but with declining case counts, nearly sixty percent of all New Jersey adults at least partially vaccinated, and state and federal public health restrictions easing to reflect these realities, we can now prepare to repopulate our university.

Waunakee, WIhngnews.com

On Campus

Several students from Waunakee-area students received degrees during UW-Milwaukee’s commencement May 16. Lindsay Fuss of Middleton received a master’s degree in public health. Johnathan Bussan, Colin Duffy, Jamie Patel and Ryan Riesen received bachelor’s degrees. Elizabeth Lauten of Waunakee was recently named to the University of Mississippi’s spring 2021 Honor...
CollegesBwog

Columbia Confirms That All Students Are Welcome On-Campus For Fall 2021

Dean Kromm confirmed the return of all students to campus for the fall 2021 semester in an email to CC and SEAS students this afternoon. Dean of Undergraduate Student Life Cristen Kromm confirmed the return of all students to campus for fall 2021 in an email to Columbia College and SEAS students this afternoon. Dean Kromm outlined what students can expect as well as what the University is reviewing for the reopening of campus. Included in the email are updates on fall academics, community building, move-in and NSOP, and health requirements for fall 2021.
CollegesDaily Trojan

Students returning to campus may need to adjust

Life is trying to go back to normal and with the consistent distribution of the coronavirus vaccine, universities are ready to open their campuses for in person classes in the fall. During the spring semester, President Carol Folt announced the plan to return to campus for Fall 2021. In April,...
Collegesttownmedia.com

Delta College announces partial campus reopenings for fall

San Joaquin Delta College announced that after 14 months of remote classes and services, it would be returning to on-campus instruction at a 50% capacity for its Fall 2021 semester. The college expects to have a full return in Spring 2022. The tentative reopening plan was approved by Delta College’s...
Collegesucdavis.edu

Provost’s Fall 2021 Campus Planning Update: May

Last month we provided you with preliminary guidelines for fall 2021. To continue to assist you with fall planning, we are providing an update given changing circumstances and public health guidelines, as well as continued progress by the Fall Planning Work Group. Vaccines. As we have stated previously, COVID-19 vaccines...
Portland, ORup.edu

What’s Life on Campus Like for Summer Students?

Although most students have gone home for summer break, the UP campus still thrums with activity. That’s because a smaller cohort of students of all majors and class years are making the most of summer semester with classes, internships, and research projects, and the hard-working folks of Residence Life are making sure they have a chance to enjoy some summer fun too.
Greensboro, NCgreensboro.com

After a year away, Bennett College plans for a return to campus in the fall

GREENSBORO — Bennett College is planning for students, faculty and staff to return to campus in the fall after being away for more than a year. The private women’s college announced Tuesday that it intends to start the fall semester with a mix of in-person and hybrid classes, events and campus operations. Hybrid activities have both in-person and online components.
kdll.org

Kenai Peninsula College reopening campuses this fall

The University of Alaska Anchorage is reopening its campuses this fall, including the Homer and Soldotna campuses of Kenai Peninsula College. Both campuses have been quiet since March 2020, when the college moved the vast majority of its classes online and closed its buildings to the public. Those rules are now set to expire Aug. 2. The first day of classes is Aug. 23.
Educationbradleyscout.com

Bradley Welcome Week returns to on-campus traditions

As students old and new prepare for the upcoming year of in-person learning at Bradley, faculty and students are preparing for Welcome Week activities and a possible return to pre-COVID-19 norms. For students, Welcome Week is a time to adjust to campus life — whether it be their first semester...
Saratoga Springs, NYskidmore.edu

Return to Campus Policy for staff and faculty

Skidmore College’s staff and faculty are vital to the College’s operations and educational mission. Since the pandemic began and caused a transition to alternative learning, work has looked different for many staff and faculty members, including those who have transitioned to telework and those who have continued to work on campus. As New York State continues to ease restrictions and vaccination rates increase, Skidmore College is planning a phased and gradual approach to expanding in-person activities on campus throughout this summer, with a full return to in-person classes and campus operations this fall. As part of this plan, the College will begin a phased return to campus of employees who have been working remotely.
Seward, NEcune.edu

Plans announced for Fall 2021 campus operations

Concordia University, Nebraska is planning a return to pre-pandemic campus operations for the Fall 2021 semester. Concordia University, Nebraska is planning a return to pre-pandemic campus operations for the Fall 2021 semester. “Our Concordia community thrives when we’re able to be together in person, to have conversations face-to-face and experience...
Kentucky StateThe State-Journal

Kentucky State will open fall semester with students on campus

When Kentucky State begins classes for the 2021 fall semester, students will be on campus. The KSU Board of Regents, in its quarterly meeting held virtually Thursday, heard a report from Dr. Lucian Yates III, interim provost and vice president of academic affairs. “Given the statistics in the state of...
newslincolncounty.com

OCCC opening up the campus to explore our educational future…

College opens campus for  in-person Open House event. ‘College & Career Exploration Event’ set for June 17. Offered Twice: 2-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. The pandemic changed a lot about college – forcing classes that had always been taught in-person, in classrooms, to venture into new online formats. It also changed a lot of college plans. Many students looked at the prospect of switching to online-only study and opted to take a year off. Others, who had left school years before but considered returning to complete that elusive degree or secure better job prospects, decided not to do so if it meant doing it in an online-only environment. Still other students slogged it out, combating poor Internet service, a lack of adequate computers, disruptions caused by reduced childcare availability, and myriad other challenges along the way.
Collegeslcms.org

Campus clips: Commencements, honors, summer workshops

Concordia University Chicago (CUC), River Forest, Ill., is offering on-campus COVID-19 vaccine clinics for all students, faculty and staff and their immediate households. Administered by Loop Medical Center, CUC’s COVID-19 testing partner, the Moderna vaccine is available free of charge. “We have an obligation not only to the health and...
Bloomington, INwbiw.com

IU campus mask requirement still in effect this summer

BLOOMINGTON – Summer is a popular time for incoming students and their families to tour the IU Bloomington campus, and for other visitors to check out popular locations such as the Indiana Memorial Union and Wells Library. However, everyone – including current students, faculty, and staff – must continue to...
Greenville, NCecu.edu

Fall 2021 Planning Report to Campus

The Fall 2021 Planning Committee has been working for weeks to plan for a safe transition back to regular on-campus operations and activities following state and UNC System guidelines. On this website, members of the ECU Community will find the draft COVID-19 Operational Matrix, Community Expectations, and four Fall 2021 Planning Committee recommendations.
Collegespiratemedia1.com

RAs return to campus is necessary for incoming freshman

As the COVID-19 restrictions continue to be eased by both North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, resident advisors (RAs) at East Carolina University are set to return to full-occupancy residence halls for the fall 2021 semester. RAs were forced off campus and out...