Our Return to Campus this Summer and Fall

College opens campus for in-person Open House event. ‘College & Career Exploration Event’ set for June 17. Offered Twice: 2-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. The pandemic changed a lot about college – forcing classes that had always been taught in-person, in classrooms, to venture into new online formats. It also changed a lot of college plans. Many students looked at the prospect of switching to online-only study and opted to take a year off. Others, who had left school years before but considered returning to complete that elusive degree or secure better job prospects, decided not to do so if it meant doing it in an online-only environment. Still other students slogged it out, combating poor Internet service, a lack of adequate computers, disruptions caused by reduced childcare availability, and myriad other challenges along the way.