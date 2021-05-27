Local athletes compete at 2021 SHAC Track and Field Championship Meet

Fayetteville’s Anne Murphy competes in the 4x100 meter relays at this year’s Southern Hills Athletic Conference Track and Field Championship Meet.

The 2021 Southern Hills Athletic Conference Track and Field Championship Meet is in the books, and there were some high school athletes of Brown County capturing conference titles in their events.

Eastern High School senior Emma Brown claimed the SHAC title in the 100 meter hurdles, posting a winning time of 16.20.

Brown went on to finish runner-up in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 49.69 in the finals. Winning the 300 meter hurdles was North Adams junior Sierra Kendall with a time of 46.59.

Eastern senior Rachel Dixon won the SHAC title in the discus event with a throw of 78-07.

Claiming the SHAC crown in the shot put event was Fayetteville-Perry senior Brinli Crosley with a toss of 32-11.

In high school boys action, it was Fayetteville-Perry senior Hunter Jester winning the discus event with a throw of 110-06.

Winning the shot put event was Fayetteville-Perry senior Gabe Naseer with a throw of 42-09.

Jester placed second overall in the shot put event with a toss of 37-07.

The North Adams Lady Green Devils finished with a team score of 134 to take the SHAC High School Girls Track and Field Title, and it was the Whiteoak Wildcats racking up a team score of 151 to win the SHAC High School Boys Track and Field Championship Meet.

Other top four individual finishes by student/athletes of Brown County schools included: Eastern’s Rachel Dixon, 4th place girls shot put (29-09.5); Eastern’s Emma Brown, 3rd place girls long jump (14-08); Fayetteville-Perry junior Crissy Leggett, 2nd place girls high jump (4-08); Fayetteville-Perry senior Vincent Kleemeyer, 3rd place boys discus (94-00); Fayetteville-Perry’s Brinli Crosley, 3rd place girls discus (73-04); Eastern junior Gabe Moore, 3rd place boys 3200 meter run (11:04.33); Eastern senior Owen Young, 4th place boys 800 meter run (2:12.23); Eastern sophomore Taylor Smith, 3rd place girls 300 meter hurdles (49.93); Fayetteville-Perry sophomore Anne Murphy, 4th place girls 300 meter hurdles (51.80); Eastern sophomore Matthew Baker, 4th place boys 400 meter dash (57.05); Eastern’s Owen Young, 3rd place boys 1600 meter run (4:42.67); Fayetteville-Perry senior Alison Whitley, 2nd place girls 100 meter hurdles (17.34); and Fayetteville-Perry’s Anne Murphy, 3rd place girls 100 meter hurdles (17.51).

Top four finishes by relay teams of Brown County schools included:

Eastern’s 4x800 meter girls (Antoinette Grimes 9, Addison Jones 9, Madison Gould 9, Gracie Layman 9) 2nd place; Fayetteville-Perry’s 4x100 meter girls (Whitley, Cora Hansel 12, Murphy, Paige Lockwood 12) 2nd place; Eastern’s 4x400 meter girls (Brown, Layman, Emmalee Belmont 9, Taylor Smith 10) 3rd place; Eastern’s 4x400 meter boys (Baker, Young, Caleb Jimison 10, Landon Hall 10) 3rd place.

Manchester High School played host to this year’s SHAC Track and Field Meet on May 14.

High School Boys Standings

1. Whiteoak 151

2. Peebles 101

3. Fairfield 83

4. Lynchburg-Clay 73

5. North Adams 67

6. West Union 49

7. Fayetteville 46

8. Eastern 45

9. Manchester 4

10. Ripley 3

High School Girls Standings

1. North Adams 134

2. Fairfield 99

3. Eastern 83.5

4. Fayetteville 70

5. Lynchburg-Clay 62

6. Peebles 60

7. West Union 47.5

8. Whiteoak 40

9. Manchester 14