Kitsap Fresh, a farming co-op, has expanded its Poulsbo warehouse to offer a fresh food delivery service, starting with Bainbridge Island. “We like to call it an online farmer’s market,” said Erin Smith, president of Kitsap Fresh. “We are actually a co-op of farmers. Our farmers are member-owners, and we work with local food producers like bakeries to make it easy for consumers to get fresh goods through digital aggregation.”