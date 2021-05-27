Mountain West announces more televised football games for Wyoming on FOX Sports
The Mountain West announced the FOX Sports television schedule for the 2021 football season on Thursday. The schedule includes three University of Wyoming games: Oct. 16 versus Fresno State at War Memorial Stadium, Oct. 30 at San Jose State and Friday, Nov. 12 at Boise State. The Boise State game will kick off at 7 p.m. Mountain time on FS1; times and specific FOX Sports channels for the Fresno State and San Jose State games have not been determined yet.www.news-graphic.com