Used Truck Prices Are Going Through the Roof – Here’s Another Proof
The most recent study by shows the average used truck and car prices as of April 2021 and how it compares to April of last year (amidst the pandemic). Take a look, many of the highest comparable price hikes are for trucks. The Ram 1500, GMC Sierra 1500, Chevy Silverado 1500, and the Toyota Tundra are on the list. However, where is the Ford F-150? Perhaps, the F-series is simply selling in higher volumes and the prices are averaging lower?tfltruck.com