Abandoned oil and gas wells will be cleaned up despite backlog: Alberta regulator

By Canadian Press
moosejawtoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDMONTON — The head of Alberta's energy regulator says his agency has all the tools it needs to be able to clean up the province's massive backlog of abandoned and inactive oil and gas wells. And Laurie Pushor, now a year into his tenure at the helm of the Calgary-based...

www.moosejawtoday.com
